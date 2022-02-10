PVH Corp. names Zac Coughlin as chief financial officer

PVH Corp. has appointed Zac Coughlin as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 4, 2022.

In this role, he will report to Stefan Larsson, PVH chief executive officer, and will have responsibility for all finance functions.

Commenting on Coughlin’s appointment, Larsson said: “Zac’s deep strength in financial management and consistent track record of value creation has been built on his strong business acumen, operational capabilities and ability to cut through complexity. Zac’s leadership will be an important addition to our management team as we set out to build PVH’s next growth chapter.”

Coughlin, the company said in a release, joins PVH from DFS Group Limited, a subsidiary of LVMH Group, where he served as group CFO and chief operating officer. Prior to joining DFS, Coughlin was CFO at Converse, Inc., a division of Nike, Inc., supporting its global business spanning wholesale, retail and ecommerce.

Coughlin started his career with Ford Motor Company where he held multiple global financial leadership roles. While there, he worked on the ground in a number of international markets in Asia and Europe. Coughlin received his MBA from Harvard Business School and graduated from The Ohio State University with a BSBA in Finance and Supply Chain Logistics.

“I am thrilled to be joining PVH at this exciting time. I look forward to working with Stefan and the full PVH team to build out and execute the next chapter of growth for the company, drive sustainable, profitable growth, and build on the strength of its people and iconic brands,” Coughlin added.

The company added that Jim Holmes, currently Interim CFO, will continue in his role as executive vice president, controller when Coughlin joins the company.