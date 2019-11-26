PVH Corp. revenue increase 2 percent for Q3

PVH Corp. reported its net profit for Q3 decreased on Monday. Revenues surged by 2 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 209 million dollars, dropped from 243 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues increased to 2,588 million dollars. Compared to 10 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company slipped to 8 percent.

Philips-Van Heusen Corporation (NYSE: PVH) was founded in 1976 and today is one of the largest branded lifestyle apparel companies in the world, with a diversified portfolio of lifestyle apparel brands including Calvin Klein (acquired in 2002), Tommy Hilfiger (in 2010), Van Heusen, Izod, Arrow and Speedo. In 2013 PVH bought the Warnaco Group, which manufactured the Calvin Klein underwear, jeans and sportswear lines under license, consolidating control of the Calvin Klein brand.

