PVH joins Carbios’ fibre-to-fibre consortium

Fashion group PVH Corp. has joined a circular fashion consortium which was founded by biotech company Carbios alongside On, Patagonia, Puma and Salomon.

The group’s mission is to push the transition to a circular economy within the textile industry, collaborating to test and enhance biological recycling technology on the brands’ own products.

Ultimately, the aim is to provide fibre-to-fibre closed circularity through Carbios’ bio-recycling process at an industrial scale to support the consortium members’ sustainability commitments.

Over a two-year period, the group will work towards delivering biological recycling of polyester items, including sorting and dismantling technologies for textile waste.

The formation of the consortium came as a response to the lack of recycling technology in relation to textile waste.

Members of the group will supply feedstock in the form of apparel, underwear, footwear and sportswear, while in the end aiming to create new products via the process.

In a release, Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of Carbios, said: "The Carbios belief is that we can achieve more as a collective. That’s why we rally forces with our consortiums to advance our unique technology, and ultimately switch to a more sustainable industry, benefiting citizens and the environment.”

In 2023, a new line for textile PET waste will be operational at Carbios’ demonstration facility, an initiative that was co-funded by the EU ahead of the governmental organisation’s future regulations surrounding the sorting of textile waste.