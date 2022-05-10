PVH partners with Infinited Fiber Company to drive sustainable product development

PVH Corp has announced a multi-year partnership between its European headquarters and circular fashion technology group, Infinited Fiber Company.

The deal is part of the group’s strategy to elevate its sustainable product offering in Europe, utilising the organisation’s textile fibre Infinna firstly for Tommy Hilfiger products with plans to then scale to Calvin Klein apparel.

With the agreement, PVH Europe has joined a select number of fashion companies that have struck a deal for the supply of Infinna in the coming years, with Infinited stating in a release that it is planning to ramp up its production to make the product more mainstream.

The deal also provides PVH Europe with the option to recycle its own take-backs and factory cut-offs to add to the production of the material. Currently sourced in Finland, Infinna, which is produced through textile waste regeneration technology, replicates the look and feel of cotton.

“We are committed to pioneering and partnering with like-minded industry leading companies that drive more innovative and sustainable products,” said EVP, sustainable business and innovation at Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, Esther Verburg, in a release.

Verburg continued: “We are proud to join forces with Infinited Fiber Company to transform our waste into new products, truly closing the loop without sacrificing the high-quality our customers know and expect from our brands. We look forward to implementing this game-changing technology so we can reach a new level of circularity as we strive to truly future-proof our business.”

Tommy Hilfiger t-shirts, made with Infinna, will be released throughout Europe in Summer 2022, with the company looking to further expand into new product categories and with Calvin Klein for future seasons.