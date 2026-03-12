Quince secures 500 million US dollars in Series E funding

US-based fashion brand Quince, known for its manufacturing-to-consumer (M2C) retail model offering premium goods across fashion, lifestyle and home at affordable prices, has closed a 500 million US dollar Series E funding round, valuing the company at 10.1 billion US dollars.

The San Francisco-based company said the investment, led by Iconiq, with participation from Basis Set Ventures, Wellington Management, Wndrco, MarcyPen Capital Partners, Ballie Gifford, Notable Capital and DST Global, would “support the continued growth and global expansion of Quince’s proprietary manufacturer-to-consumer operating system”.

Matt Lippert, chief commercial officer at Quince, said in a statement: "For decades, consumers have been conditioned to equate higher prices with higher quality. We play in categories where quality is tangible and measurable to disprove that assumption.

“The model is simple: design a different system that eliminates the waste consumers have traditionally paid for in retail. That starts with real care around quality, from the materials we source all the way through how products are made, while removing excess production, unnecessary intermediaries, and inventory risk. When those inefficiencies come out of the system, people experience the benefits through more consistent quality and more accessible pricing. Over time, that creates trust, and increasingly customers come to Quince first when they're looking for something because they know what they're going to get."

Quince joins a limited cohort of private consumer companies valued at 10 billion US dollars

The new round of funding follows Quince surpassing 1 billion US dollars in top-line revenue in 2025, with the company adding that it has had triple-digit growth annually since its founding in 2018, proving that its retail model, designed to eliminate the inefficiencies embedded in traditional pricing, translates into “exceptional growth”.

Yoonkee Sull, general partner at Iconiq, added: “Quince has built hyper-efficient infrastructure that enables it to deliver unmatched value to consumers at scale and, in turn, has built a brand people love.

"By redesigning how premium products are manufactured and delivered, compressing traditional retail cycle times and reducing waste, and building a deep understanding of what customers want in real-time, the company is correcting structural inefficiencies that have long defined retail economics. We are excited to triple down in Quince following a year of strong execution by the team and believe the platform is positioned for durable, long-term growth."

The secret to Quince’s success is how its manufacturer-to-consumer platform addresses excess production, layered margins, and inventory risk, which inflate costs often associated with the traditional retail model, by reducing waste, compressing supply chains, and preserving material standards as it expands across essential categories.

It does this through its unique AI-powered end-to-end business model and proprietary technology, which forecasts weekly at the stock keeping unit and size level, introducing production through small-batch test orders before scaling based on consumer demand.

“By narrowing the distance between maker and customer, the company reduces excess inventory, shortens supply chains, and removes the financial and environmental inefficiencies historically built into retail pricing,” adds Quince.

The investment follows Quince’s first international market expansion to Canada in January.