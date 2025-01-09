Quiz shareholders vote for AIM delisting

Shareholders of British fast fashion retailer Quiz have voted in favour of its proposed delisting on AIM.

During the company’s latest general meeting, 98.6 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the cancellation resolution, with the same amount also voting for Quiz’s proposal to re-register as a private company.

Following the approval, the admission of the ordinary shares of 0.003 pounds each in the company’s capital trading on AIM will be cancelled, with the delisting expected to take place 23 January 2025.

Quiz will then re-register as a private limited company, a shift that is anticipated to take place in or around the week beginning 27 January 2025.

JP Jenkins has been appointed to provide a matched bargain facility, available upon the date of cancellation.

Quiz announced its intention to delist towards the end of 2024, citing “considerable cost, management time and the legal and regulatory burden” associated with maintaining an AIM listing as the reason.

The company is currently undergoing a strategic review first launched in 2023 as part of efforts to tackle a “difficult trading environment and weak share price performance”.