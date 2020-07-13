Quiz suspends supplier following reports of living wage breach

Quiz has suspended a supplier over allegations of non-compliance with the National Living Wage requirement.

The British fashion retailer said it was investigating reports that workers at one of its suppliers' factories in the Leicester region had been paid just 3 pounds an hour to make clothing for the company.

“Quiz is extremely concerned by information recently reported in the media regarding an alleged instance of non-compliance with National Living Wage requirements in a factory making Quiz products in Leicester. The group is very grateful to the press for highlighting these alleged breaches,” the retailer said.

The company said that from its initial review it believes the supplier in question had used a subcontractor “in direct contravention of a previous instruction from Quiz” and therefore has immediately suspended activity with it pending further investigation.

Quiz to conduct review of supplier auditing processes

The retailer has now committed to a full review of its current auditing processes “to ensure they are robust enough to ensure on-going compliance with our Ethical Code of Practice throughout the Group's supply chain”.

Quiz CEO Tarak Ramzan said in a statement: “We are extremely concerned and disappointed to be informed of the alleged breach of National Living Wage requirements in a factory making Quiz products. The alleged breaches to both the law and Quiz's Ethical Code of Practice are totally unacceptable.

“We are thoroughly investigating this incident and will also conduct a fuller review of our supplier auditing processes to ensure that they are robust. We will update our stakeholders in due course.”

It comes as fellow British fashion group Boohoo launched an independent review of its UK supply chain last week following allegations of poor working conditions at its suppliers' factories in Leicester.