Quiz to be official style partner of Randox Grand National

Fashion retailer Quiz has been announced as the Official Style Partner of the Randox Grand National Festival for 2023.

Set in Aintree racecourse, the three-day event will span from April 12 to 15, with its Ladies Day style competition set to take place April 14.

The brand joins House of Cavani, the official partner of The Jockey Club, which is linked to style competitions for men.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of Quiz’s new occasionwear line, set to be unveiled mid-January.

In a release, Sheraz Ramzon, chief commercial officer at Quiz, said on the partnership: “Our occasion wear is perfect for a day at the races – it’s the ideal time to dress up and have fun.

“The partnership feels like a natural progression for Quiz, as in previous years we have seen many attendees of Ladies Day wearing our dresses and accessories.

“Quiz is delighted to be a partner and to be so closely involved with the renowned Ladies Day event.”