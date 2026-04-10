QVC’s future called into question after postponing annual report

The future of QVC Group, the US’ multimedia retailer and television network for live shopping, has been called into question after the company announced that it was unable to file its annual report with the SEC.

On March 31, QVC said it required additional time to compile and analyse certain documentation and finalise disclosures to include in the report “in light of ongoing discussions and negotiations with the company’s lenders and the associated uncertainty related to such discussions”.

Management is currently expected to disclose “that there remains substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”, the filing continued, suggesting there may be a lack of funds needed to remain operational.

QVC is also yet to publish its fourth quarter and full-year results for the year ended December 31, 2025, after confirming in February that it had postponed the release of these reports.

The company has recorded a consistent drop in revenue over the past year and into the most recently reported quarter Q3, when a revenue decline of 6 percent was stated. Poor performance had been seen across all categories, including apparel (-4 percent), accessories (-6 percent), and jewellery (-3 percent).

Trouble was already brewing at the beginning of 2025, however, when the group announced plans to cut approximately 900 jobs as part of a comprehensive reorganisation effort. This came on the back of a 6 percent revenue decline and a widening loss of 809 million dollars for FY24.

QVC, which also operates a separate division in the UK, had previously sought to reposition itself as a “live social shopping company”, pivoting its focus towards emerging digital platforms as a response to the erosion of traditional television viewership.