Rabanne takes first steps into beauty, Ulta becomes exclusive partner

Luxury fashion and fragrance brand Rabanne is set to explore a new venture in the form of its first beauty collection.

The line has initially launched on the brand’s own website, but is set to appear exclusively at select Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta’s e-commerce site starting in October.

Rabanne Beauty is being led by industry veteran and make-up artist Diane Kendal, who was assigned the role of creative director of the subsidiary in July.

Kendal will exhibit the new collection at Rabanne’s SS24 runway show in Paris.

Products in the “vegan, dermatologically-tested” collection take cues from the brand’s own visual codes, inspired by its use of futuristic fabrics with metallic finishes and sparkly details.

There is also an emphasis on sustainability, according to Rabanne, which said that among the line there are products that contain up to 98 percent ingredients of natural origin.

In a release, Maria Salcedo, senior vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty, said on welcoming the brand: "We know our loyal beauty enthusiasts will fall in love with the unique packaging, innovative formulas and bold, expressive pigments and shades.

“As the exclusive US retailer, we're proud to be an integral partner to this iconic brand and provide access and awareness to this next phase of growth for the maison.

“We look forward to welcoming new and existing guests to discover Rabanne Beauty at Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com this fall."