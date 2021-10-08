Radley debuts clothing line

Handbag brand Radley has launched its first clothing line.

Just in time for autumn, the line includes a variety of knits, coats, pajamas, and footwear. Made with sustainable fabrics such as recycled polyester and BCI cotton, the capsule contains plenty of warm and cosy pieces to supplement a winter wardrobe.

One piece featured prominently on Radley’s announcement page is a grey Fair Isle Knit jumper, with a statement by the stylist of the shoot, Michelle Duguid, saying that the jumper is “quite classic” and that along with other items from the capsule, it “sums up the Radley London woman”.

Further featured pieces include the Geo Quilt coat, created “for dog walks”, and the Radley London Pajamas. Radley’s footwear pieces include leather boots and a pair of white trainers, embossed with signature patterning.

Radley claims to have reduced its carbon emissions by 50 percent since 2018. Its website reads: “We love making the most beautiful handbags. And we do this in the most responsible way.” With 95 percent of its handbags made from certified Gold Standard leather, it has also continued to grow its sustainable non-leather ‘Radley Responsible’ line.