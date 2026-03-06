Radley parent company reportedly eyeing sale after 10 years of ownership

The parent company of Radley is reportedly exploring a sale of the British handbag brand after a decade of ownership.

According to Sky News, private equity firm Freshstream has appointed FTI Consulting to oversee a review of strategic options for the business, with a sale among the considerations. A source for the media outlet noted that Radley was exploring new investment or ownership, yet warned that no decisions had yet been made.

FashionUnited has contacted Radley, FTI Consulting and Freshstream with a request to comment.

This latest review comes on the back of a similar procedure launched last year, which did not result in formal talks with potential buyers, Sky News noted. The process was launched following a loss-making period for Radley, which reported a one million pound operating loss for the year to April 2025. Group turnover during the same period fell to 65.8 million pounds, partially offset by a 0.4 percent uptick in UK sales.

In the report, filed with the UK’s Companies House in December 2025, it was revealed that the company had paid to surrender leases on three stores in the US. The region contributes to around 15 percent of the group’s revenues, yet total sales were down 19 percent on the year prior, impacted by softer wholesale demand.

Radley is currently undergoing a business-wide transformation led by CEO Nick Vance. In the report, Vance said the two years of “focused change”, centred around sharpening the brand purpose and a realignment of its business model, has enabled the company to position itself as a “modern British icon of accessible luxury”.