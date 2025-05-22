Rag & Bone expands with eyewear in collaboration with Marcolin

New York fashion label Rag & Bone is entering into an exclusive four-year licensing agreement with eyewear manufacturer Marcolin for an eyewear line. Guess and WHP Global, the brand’s parent companies, announced this in a press release.

According to the press release, the Rag & Bone eyewear line captures the energy of city life with striking designs for trendsetters and modern, wearable glasses for everyday use.

Rag & Bone continues to grow under the leadership of Guess and WHP Global. The brand previously announced an expansion with watches, for which a five-year licensing agreement has been signed with Sequel.

Marcolin's chief executive officer (CEO), Fabrizio Curci, said: “We are delighted to be working with Rag & Bone, a brand that represents a contemporary and authentic New York aesthetic.”

Guess co-founder, Paul Marciano, added: “Our long-standing collaboration with Marcolin has already delivered great results. We are pleased to now extend this to Rag & Bone, further strengthening the brand’s lifestyle aspect.”

The new eyewear collection will soon be available in Rag & Bone stores, on the brand’s official website, and at selected opticians and retailers. The launch date is not yet known.