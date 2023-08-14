Raheem Sterling launches production agency, Clarks to be first partner

UK footballer Raheem Sterling has partnered with music video director Carly Cusson on the launch of a new creative production agency, Playmaker Films.

The duo, who have worked together previously on the creation of video products for brands, are looking to position the firm as a platform specialising in branded content, advertising and music videos.

Through its core of “entertainment first”, the agency draws on both Sterling’s and Cusson’s experiences, with the former having increasingly worked alongside large-scale luxury brands while the latter has directed videos for the likes of Little Mix and Ed Sheeran.

On the launch, Sterling said in a release: “Part of the day job involves a lot of time on sets at video shoots for brands. Over time I was more and more interested in what was going on behind the camera.

“I’d worked with Carly on a number of projects, for brands like Gillette and Samsung, and I started to ask her questions about different aspects of the process. When it came to starting my own production company, she was the obvious choice.”

One of the agency’s first projects has seen it work with footwear specialist Clarks on the retailer’s ‘Back to School’ campaign.

As part of the video campaign Sterling appeared in schools to show off his football skills, with its launch coming alongside the athlete’s latest collaborative collection with Clarks, expanding on the duo’s long-standing relationship that began in 2020.