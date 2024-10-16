Rails: How is the brand positioned 15 years after its creation?

The clothing and accessories brand Rails, which combines "American comfort with European sophistication", is celebrating its 15th anniversary. For FashionUnited, its founder Jeff Abrams talks about the evolution of his offering, the development of his retail network and his ambitions for a more sustainable fashion.

At the beginning of the brand, why did you decide to launch with a hat?

When I launched Rails, my goal was to create a line of essential clothing focused on versatility and fit, pieces that could seamlessly integrate into any wardrobe. At the time, there were very few brands that were interested in the sensory dimension of their products, an aspect that remains one of the pillars of our brand to this day.

Our clientele has always been made up of people who are looking for pieces that combine practicality and sophistication in their everyday wardrobe.

I started with a hat and a hoodie because I wanted to create accessible and versatile pieces for our potential customers. By introducing these items, we were able to attract customers looking for a comfortable and stylish look.

Over the seasons, we have dedicated ourselves to developing innovative fabrics focused on softness while seeking to expand our knowledge of the fashion industry, which laid the foundation for a more sustainable brand.

You subsequently diversified your offering by developing a ready-to-wear line for men and women. How did you operate?

We quickly realised that our customers were drawn to our effortless approach to fashion. While our early lines were primarily focused on a luxurious version of the classic button-down shirt, we knew we wanted to evolve the collection towards a more complete assortment.

We introduced more feminine elements including dresses, skirts, cashmere knits and winter outerwear. A few years ago, we launched our high-end denim collection.

We are delighted that our customers continue to trust us and embrace our vision as we expand. Since then, we have introduced a range for men, to complement our women's line, which quickly gained popularity. Women who were already fans of Rails started introducing the brand to the men in their lives, who then became loyal customers in their own right.

Rails started with an investment of 5,000 dollars. In its early days, was the brand entirely self-funded? What about today?

Rails launched as a self-funded business and we continue to reinvest in building a global brand. Over the past 15 years, we have been fortunate to experience consistent growth, exceeding one billion dollars in retail sales.

Four years ago, we brought in minority shareholders to support our direct-to-consumer expansion plans, which has been crucial to our continued growth and to achieving our goal of making the Rails brand known to customers around the world.

Rails is sold in 30 countries by over 1,200 retailers, primarily in Europe and the US. What are your next retail plans?

Our retail expansion plan calls for opening around four stores each year to connect with our global customer base but also to introduce Rails to a wider audience worldwide. We are considering opening stores in Spain and Australia, markets where our Californian aesthetic is particularly appreciated.

It is important to note that, while expanding our retail network, we intend to continue developing our wholesale business, our network of international partners having always been part of our success.

For its 15th anniversary, Rails has reintroduced the pieces that helped make it a success. In parallel, the brand advocates a more eco-responsible approach. Do you plan to introduce a second-hand offering in the near future?

We are focusing our efforts on expanding our eco-responsible collection, which offers many of our signature styles in more eco-friendly or sustainable materials. We are a company that cares not only about creating attractive collections, but also about our environmental footprint.

We are focused on creating timeless and durable products. We love the idea that they can be kept and worn by our customers for years after they buy them.

In the future, we are considering creating a Rails platform where fans of our brand could sell or buy styles from previous seasons.

The interview was conducted in writing.