Danish lifestyle brand Rains is set to become the main sponsor of Copenhagen football club B.93. The contract, which applies to the men's first team, will commence from the 2026/2027 season.

The idea behind the partnership is rooted in Rains' origins as a rainwear specialist. The club is based in Østerbro, where it rains approximately 170 days a year. Each season, B.93 plays around sixteen home games. This means that for fans and players, many match days are wet, cold, or both. Nevertheless, this does not deter fans from attending the games. “Rains was founded in 2012 for this very weather,” the company wrote in its press release.

B.93, officially “Boldklubben af 1893”, is one of Denmark's most historic and popular clubs. It is firmly embedded in the local community and the city's cultural life. “We have been trying to establish this partnership for years. The fact that it has finally come to fruition makes us proud and excited. We wanted a sponsor who cares as much about our culture as our results. Rains brings a large platform and can advance us creatively and commercially. At its core, however, the brand remains focused on the local community, just as it was when it started in 2012,” says Nicolaj Thomsen, CEO of B.93.

Rains becomes main sponsor of Copenhagen football club B.93. Credits: Rains / B.93

The new home and away kits, created in collaboration with Puma, will be launched in September. Rains and B.93 collaborated on the design of the kits. They drew inspiration from classic Italian sportswear, featuring bold monograms, contrast stitching and a simple collared silhouette.

The season kicks off on August 7 with the first home game in Copenhagen. It will be accompanied by a campaign that blurs the lines between players and fans.