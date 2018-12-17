Ralph Lauren declares quarterly dividend

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 625 cents per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The company said, this dividend is payable on January 11, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2018.

For its second quarter, American maker of premium lifestyle productssaid revenues rose by 2 percent to 1,691 million dollars, while earnings per diluted share were 2.07 dollars on a reported basis and 2.26 dollars on an adjusted basis compared to earnings per diluted share of 1.75 dollars on a reported basis and 1.99 dollars on an adjusted basis.

