Ralph Lauren expands in Canada, opens first store and launches digital commerce

Premium lifestyle brand Ralph Lauren has revealed Canada expansion plans, which largely involve the launching of a dedicated commerce platform and the opening of its first store in the country.

Having recently opened in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre, the store acts as the first in what is to be an ongoing retail expansion in Canada, where the company is looking to build on its existing wholesale and outlet presence.

The retail space offers a mix of men’s Purple Label and the brand’s women’s collection, as well as a selection of Polo Ralph Lauren men’s and women’s collections. There will also be a number of client services, such as private styling appointments and made-to-measure tailoring.

In addition to this, the new Canadian e-commerce site will be home to Ralph Lauren’s full portfolio of brands, including Purple Label and Polo Ralph Lauren, spanning menswear, womenswear and childrenswear.

The English version of the site is expected to launch on October 11, while the future French-language version will potentially drop at a later date.

The new additions come as part of Ralph Lauren Corporation’s ongoing targeted expansion in North America, as well as across Asia and Europe, following a strategy which aims to secure long-term growth and value creation.

In a release, Bob Ranftl, regional CEO for North America, said: “Ralph Lauren’s ethos of timelessness and authenticity has inspired and connected with our Canadian consumers for decades, and we’re excited to bring a more holistic expression of our brand to Canada.

“We look forward to serving our consumers throughout Canada with enhanced and elevated experiences that reflect our luxury lifestyle point of view.”