Ralph Lauren, Lululemon and PVH execs among newly appointed AAFA board members

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has announced the renewal of its board of directors, with the addition of 16 new and re-elected board members.

Those selected will step into their positions for the 2023-24 term, including that of board leadership.

Lululemon’s chief supply chain officer, Ted Dagnese, will take over as chair of the board, while BBC International’s Josue Solano will be vice chair.

On Dagnese’s appointment, Steve Lamar, president and CEO of AAFA, said in a release: “I am incredibly grateful for the leadership of this group, as we align and act in the spirit of sustainable and responsible growth.

“Ted's experience and breadth of knowledge across AAFA's core pillars will be a phenomenal asset.”

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s chief product officer Halide Alagoz is to become secretary of the board, and Katherine Gold, CEO and president of Goldbug, is to be treasurer.

Meanwhile, other leaders in fashion also joined the team as newly elected members, such as Carhartt’s director of sourcing Danilo Amoretty, Lydie Ke of supply chain group Luen Thai USA and David Savman, PVH Corp’s executive vice president, chief supply chain officer.

Other re-elected members included Under Armour COO Colin Browne, president global operations of Hanesbrands, Mike Fairlcoth, and vice-chairman, president and COO of Perry Ellis, Oscar Feldenkreis.

Patagonia’s head of global supply chain Todd Soller also joined the board albeit at an early date of March 1.