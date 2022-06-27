Ralph Lauren nominates Microsoft executive Deb Cupp to its board

Ralph Lauren Corporation has nominated Deb Cupp, president of Microsoft North America,as a director for election at the company’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, to be held on August 4, 2022.

The company also announced that Judith McHale, who has served on the Ralph Lauren board of directors since 2001, will not stand for reelection after her term expires in August.

“I have always been inspired by people who have a passion for what they do, and Deb has demonstrated that in all of her roles,” said Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer in a statement, adding, “I would like to thank Judith for her many years of leadership and her dedication to the Board and our company.”

The company said Cupp was named president of Microsoft North America this year. She has been with Microsoft since 2018 and held positions as president of Microsoft United States and corporate vice president of Enterprise and Commercial Industries before assuming her current role. She also serves as a member of the board of directors of the IT consulting and services company Avanade.

“Ralph Lauren has been a leader in American fashion for decades, and their focus on digital acceleration to remain an industry leader is inspiring. I am very proud to join the board of directors and look forward to being part of this iconic company’s next great chapter,” added Cupp.

Before joining Microsoft, Cupp, the company added, spent six years at SAP, serving most recently as the senior vice president and managing director of Success Factors for North America.

Commenting on Cupp’s appointment to the board, Patrice Louvet, Ralph Lauren’s president and CEO, said: “Deb has built her career around business and organisational transformations that support growth and customer engagement. As we continue to accelerate our momentum at Ralph Lauren, we stand to benefit greatly from her unique perspective, leadership and digital expertise.”