Ralph Lauren outlines next stage of GC&S strategy: Timeless Design by 2030

Ralph Lauren Corporation has outlined the upcoming phase of its Global Citizenship & Sustainability (GC&S) strategy under the title ‘Timeless Design by 2030.’

The next stage of its GC&S strategy aims to build on the current progress that the parent company of the Ralph Lauren brand names has achieved over the last few years while strengthening the current teams, communities, and partnerships that are vital to the business.

First announced alongside Ralph Lauren Corporation’s 2019 financial report, the GC&S strategy aims to drive positive impact across the company’s value chain. Initially centred around three main pillars, Create with Intent, Protect the Environment, and Champion Better Lives, Ralph Lauren has made key advancements over the years on goals set since the release of its first GC&S strategy, including introducing new or evolved practices throughout its operations.

Ralph Lauren NYFW AW26 runway show Credits: ©Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Ralph Lauren launches 'Timeless Design by 2030'

“By investing in the resilience of the people who shape our business, the communities we serve, and the resources that make our products possible, we are reinforcing the long-term strength and durability of Ralph Lauren,” said Katie Ioanilli, Chief Global Impact & Communications Officer at Ralph Lauren Corporation, in a statement. “Aligned to Ralph’s timeless vision that inspires everything we do, this work is enduring and foundational to operating a business that stands the test of time.”

The next GC&S further defines Ralph Lauren Corporation's priorities for the next five years and supports its ‘Next Great Chapter: Drive’ strategy. The company will track and report progress annually in line with its fiscal year, with full details of the strategy and its goals available on its website.

Shaped around four key pillars, each with its own clear and measurable targets, Timeless by Design 2023 advances the company’s current longstanding commitments. Each one of the four pillars centers on a core flagship program that is designed to showcase the areas where Ralph Lauren can deliver the greatest positive impact.

Team USA’s opening ceremony uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 by Ralph Lauren Credits: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren outlines four pillars of global citizenship & sustainability strategy

Under the pillar ‘Partner for Impact,’ the company is set to focus on strategic partnerships that help with the reduction of carbon emissions and water usage, expand worker empowerment and life skills programmes across its supply chain, and strengthen supplier relationships. Its flagship program, ‘Design with Intent’, integrates culturally sustainable design into both product development and brand storytelling.

Then, under the ‘Protect Natural Resources’ pillar, the Ralph Lauren Corporation addresses climate and nature-related impacts through circular product design, consumer-facing circular initiatives, and investment in innovative materials. Given cotton’s importance as the company’s primary material, ‘Cotton Stewardship’ serves as the flagship program, supporting the company’s transition to using regenerative and recycled cotton.

Through the ‘Engage & Enable Teams’ pillar, Ralph Lauren will invest in employee growth and development while developing a culture of inclusion to attract and retain top talent. Its flagship program, ‘Only at RL’, reflects the company’s distinctive employee experience and career development environment.

Finally, the ‘Care for Communities’ pillar builds on the company’s philanthropic efforts through employee volunteering, charitable giving, and strategic partnerships. ‘Pink Pony’, Ralph Lauren’s global cancer initiative, serves as the flagship program.

Some of the targets reached in its former GC&S strategy by the end of 2025 include Ralph Lauren introducing eight signature products that are Cradle to Cradle certified, expanding circular initiatives such as recycling, repair, and vintage programmes in key cities, and ensuring that 99 percent of its production met at least one sustainable material criterion. Ralph Lauren Corporation also achieved its goal of having 100 percent of its main wood suppliers use sustainably sourced wood substrates for its new store interiors.

Operationally, Ralph Lauren surpassed its climate targets with a 34 percent reduction in emissions from a 2020 baseline, achieved 100 percent renewable electricity across its owned facilities, and reduced water use by 32 percent in 2025. Ralph Lauren Corporation also reached more than 144,000 supply chain workers through its empowerment and life skills programs, increased employee volunteer hours, and expanded its reach and impact in the fight against cancer by the end of last year.