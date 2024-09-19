Ralph Lauren reports 33 percent reduction in GHG emissions

In its latest Global Citizenship and Sustainability Report, US fashion label Ralph Lauren has reported areas in which it has improved as part of goals associated with its ‘Timeless by Design’ strategy. Among these achievements, the brand said that it had welcomed a 33 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, as well as an additional 24 percent reduction in total water use.

In the report’s press release, Katie Ioanilli, chief global impact and communications officer for the Ralph Lauren Corporation, said: “Since our founding 57 years ago, Ralph Lauren has stood for timelessness – creating beautiful, quality pieces that are made to be worn, loved and passed on to the next generation. Our vision for timelessness not only inspires what we create but also how we create it – including how we operate our global business and engage with our teams and the communities we serve. We do this because, like our iconic styles, we want our business to stand the test of time.”

Further goals that Ralph Lauren has made progress towards include the mission to achieve 100 percent sustainably sourced key materials by the end of 2025, with 92 percent of the brand’s units produced meeting at least one of its sustainability criterias in FY24. Additionally, the company is also aiming for 80 percent of its suppliers to meet strategic and key supplier criteria, including sustainability performance. So far, 56 percent of Ralph Lauren’s business has been with suppliers that align with such, compared to 50 percent in FY23.

More highlights emphasised by Ralph Lauren include the launch of its Artist in Residence programme, through which it dropped three signature collections; the introduction of its Denim Flag Trucker Jacket as Cradle to Cradle Certified; the launch of its first Global Recycled Standard certified 100 percent recycled cotton polo and the continued phase out of coal use in its manufacturing supply chain.