Ralph Lauren reveals goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

American fashion company Ralph Lauren has set a new goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

The announcement is part of the company’s recently published Global Citizenship and Sustainability Report, which provides an update on its Design the Change initiative.

Other goals the company has revealed include gaining Cradle to Cradle certification for five iconic products by 2025; creating resale and recycling experiences for consumers by 2022; and producing 100 percent recycled cotton products of high quality by 2025.

Ralph Lauren is also launching Color on Demand, a fabric processing initiative that aims to lead to the world’s first zero wastewater cotton dying process.

“The convergence of the global pandemic, climate crisis, and call to action to dismantle systemic racism has been a catalyst for the business community to focus and accelerate its progress toward a more equitable and sustainable future,” said Patrice Louvet, president and CEO of Ralph Lauren in a release.

He added, “We embrace that call to action wholeheartedly at Ralph Lauren, demonstrated by the progress our teams have made in the last year – including our increased transparency, climate goal and integration of ESG metrics into executive remuneration.

“As we look to the future, we will continue identifying ways to accelerate this work through partnership and collaboration that can deliver positive impact at scale.”

Ralph Lauren has also deepened its transparency with increased diversity data, climate data, and factory data disclosures.