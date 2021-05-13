Ralph Lauren sells Club Monaco to PE investor Regent

Ralph Lauren Corporation has announced the sale of the Club Monaco brand to global private equity firm Regent, L.P. The company said that the transaction is expected to close by the end of June.

“As we increase our focus on our core namesake brands, we want to ensure the Club Monaco brand is also well-positioned for long-term success. We are confident that Regent is the right home for Club Monaco to realize its full potential, as they will be able to leverage their strategic and operational expertise to continue Club Monaco’s growth,” said Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer of Ralph Lauren.

Last year, Ralph Lauren announced a fiscal 2021 strategic realignment plan that would accelerate the company’s next great chapter plan. Included in this realignment was an evaluation of the company’s brand portfolio, with a focus on ensuring its core brands are well positioned for sustainable growth. The company said that the sale of Club Monaco to Regent, combined with the licensing of the Chaps brand last year, concludes this portfolio evaluation.

“Club Monaco is a beloved brand with a modern style, loyal customer base and long runway for growth. We see tremendous opportunity for Club Monaco and are excited to leverage our retail and e-commerce expertise to build upon the strong brand that the Ralph Lauren team built over two decades of stewardship,” added Michael Reinstein, chairman of Regent.