Ralph Lauren to open cancer prevention centre in California

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation has announced that it has provided a grant to the University of Southern California, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center (USC Norris) in order to open The Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention.

The centre, which is set to open in spring 2024, will be the third Ralph Lauren-named facility and will be located within the USC Norris Cancer Center Hospital, where it will carry out the mission of helping to improve access to “high-quality cancer screening services”.

In a release, executive chairman and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corporation, Ralph Lauren himself, said: “We have made great progress since I made a commitment to the fight against cancer more than 30 years ago but there is more to do, and we will continue expanding our efforts to make meaningful change for patients, their families and communities.

“Around the country, from New York, to Washington, and now Los Angeles, we are working to reduce disparities in healthcare and improve access to high quality preventative care and treatment, making a real difference in the lives of the medically underserved.”

The opening builds on the company’s ongoing efforts to support US communities and their access to cancer care, with the foundation last year making a 25 million dollar commitment in grant funding to expand or establish five cancer centres.

It currently also operates similar facilities in Washington, DC, and Harlem, New York, with a further two grant recipients to be selected in the coming years.