Rascal Clothing co-founder Billy Wingrove buys back brand

Digital creator Billy Wingrove of YouTube channel F2Freestylers fame has bought back control of the Rascal Clothing brand he co-founded in 2014 from JD Sports.

Youth and adults active lifestyle brand Rascal Clothing was acquired by JD Sports in February 2019. The brand was initially going to be part of the deal, along with 15 other UK-based brands to rival Fraser Group in December 2022. However, in February it was announced that it would no long be part of the deal.

On taking full control of Rascal Clothing, Wingrove said in a statement: “I’ve had an incredible journey partnering up with JD Sports, but now is the most exciting time of all as I am so proud to be able to say that I am the sole owner of Rascal Clothing. We've witnessed high growth in the last few years and our goal is to bring to the market, a new fresh innovative catalogue that will spread across many different genres of clothing whilst staying stylish, high quality and accessible.

“Our main market is a junior market, however, our clothing isn’t just limited to juniors with unique ranges for adults and both sexes which we’re keen to expand. I’m really excited about our new direction for 2023 and I’m so grateful to all of our customers who have continued to support us and follow our journey.”

To celebrate gaining full control of the business and hitting 1 million subscribers on his 'Wingrove Family' YouTube Channel, Wingrove is launching a site-wide ‘Giveback’ promotion making all items 10 pounds for a limited time only on March 13 to mark the brand’s biggest sale to date.