Raymond Lifestyle records strong Q1 FY26 growth, driven by textile and apparel

Raymond Lifestyle Limited has reported a strong performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, a period that is typically the weakest of the year. The company's total income grew by 18 percent year-over-year to Rs 1,475 crore, primarily driven by strong growth in its branded textile and branded apparel segments. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 122 crore, with a margin of 8.2 percent, marking a 36 percent increase attributed to higher sales, an improved product mix, and operating leverage.

Gautam Hari Singhania, executive chairman of Raymond Lifestyle Limited, noted that the results were "driven by signs of demand recovery across our key lifestyle segments." While remaining optimistic, he also maintained a "cautious stance due to global macroeconomic uncertainties," citing both the opportunities from the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and the challenges posed by US tariffs. He emphasised that the company's "agile strategies" position it well to deliver sustained value.

Breaking down the performance by segment, the branded textile segment saw a 27 percent revenue increase to Rs 716 crore, driven by volume growth, a higher number of wedding dates, and increased consumer awareness. The segment’s EBITDA nearly doubled to Rs 103 crore, with margins of 14.3 percent. The branded apparel segment also experienced strong growth, with revenue rising 22 percent to Rs 370 crore. This growth was seen across all brands and key retail channels, and the segment's EBITDA was Rs 19 crore with a margin of 5 percent, reflecting operational efficiencies and increased marketing spend.

In contrast, the garmenting segment reported a revenue of Rs 197 crore, a decrease from the previous year, impacted by "uncertainty on account of US Tariffs Announcements." This led to a negative EBITDA margin of 3.9 percent. The high value cotton shirting segment, however, grew its revenue by 10 percent to Rs 205 crore due to strong B2B demand, and its EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 20 crore, with a margin of 9.5 percent.

The company also continued to optimise its retail network, exiting underperforming stores while expanding its total store count to 1,675.