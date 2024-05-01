Rebag launches new membership programme to grow sales

Luxury resale retailer Rebag has launched a membership programme aimed at increasing customer purchasing power by 27 percent.

The Rebag+ programme aims to offer an industry-first approach to resale, allowing customers to fund now, buy later, by converting 100 percent of membership contributions to R+ Credit usable for future purchases.

To join members will need to make a minimum contribution of 50 US dollars a month or 500 US dollars a year, which is fully converted into Rebag+ credit. Rebag will also contribute a 2 percent Rebag+ bonus to members’ contributions, which will generate up to 27 percent more for the member to spend within Rebag.

The membership scheme is flexible, with members able to skip their monthly contribution, cancel, or request a refund of their R+ Credit at any time. Other benefits of the programme include receiving 10 percent lower prices on all Rebag items, early access to new arrivals and sales, free shipping and returns and up to 5 percent increased seller offers.

Charles Gorra, chief executive of Rebag, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to introduce Rebag+ as a testament to our commitment to providing the ultimate luxury resale experience.

"By allowing our customers to fund now, buy later, we continue to invest in customer relationships and set new standards in the industry."