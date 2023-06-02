Rebag partners with Christie’s on luxury handbag edit

Rebag has partnered with auction house Christie’s on a curated lot of luxury handbags, with bidding set to close on June 12.

Dubbed ‘Handbags Online: The New York Edit’, the online-only auction will feature a series of highly-coveted and limited edition pieces, including Hermès Birkins and Kellys, among others.

Another notable piece is that of a Hermès Perspective Cavalière Kellywood 22, which holds an estimate between 170,000 to 220,000 dollars and is considered to be one of the rarest luxury handbags in the world.

Other brands in the line up include Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Christian Dior, for which estimates range from 2,000 to 15,000 dollars.

In a release, Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with the iconic Christie's auction house to offer an exclusive, unparalleled assortment of rare and highly-coveted handbags.

"Collectors will relish the opportunity to secure the most exceptional pieces in our expertly-vetted inventory, particularly rare and limited edition designer styles."

Rebag itself, which operates trading , buying and selling of luxury goods, has been on the rise over recent years, expanding its offering to include footwear and apparel and introducing new features for its clients, such as a wallet allowing premium payments.