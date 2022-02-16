Rebecca Minkoff sold to Sunrise Brands

WWD has reported that Rebecca Minkoff has been sold to Sunrise Brands, the Los Angeles-based retail holding company. Sunrise Brands’ portfolio currently includes NYDJ, Joie, Equipment, Current/Elliott, Skinnygirl, Donald J. Pliner, and Diane Gilman.

The sale of the company was reportedly between 13 million and 19 million dollars. Cofounder Rebecca Minkoff is expected to continue in her role as chief creative officer, while her brother and co-founder, Uri Minkoff, formerly CEO of the company, is expected to move into a senior advisory role.

The Minkoffs have been in talks to sell their 16-year-old company since we began exiting the pandemic because like most apparel companies, they were greatly impacted by the global lockdowns. The brand was moving more direct-to-consumer since they lost orders during COVID-19.

Sunrise Brands is owned by Gerard Guez, who began working in fashion at 15. He’s the founder of Sasson Jeans and Tarrant Apparel Group. In 2008, Tarrant Apparel Group changed its name to Sunrise Brands and began launching and acquiring brands. Most of their focus is on denim, arguably Guez’s first fashion love.

Rebecca and Uri Minkoff weren’t immediately available for comment.