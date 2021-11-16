Rebecca Minkoff trails blockchain transparency tool, One.Code

New York-based design house Rebecca Minkoff has partnered with the fashion technology company, Resonance in the launch of the transparency tool, One.Code.

The platform, built using artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, allows shoppers to learn about the process of the garment they are purchasing, including information on carbon emissions, fabric and water usage, who made the garment and more. Additionally, One.Code displays all of the energy and resources saved through utilising Resonance’s sustainable production model.

Image: One.Code

Data shown is specific to that of each individual garment bought.

The goal of the platform is to make this information available to shoppers, enabling them to execute more informed and eco-conscious purchasing decisions. It also hopes to spread a message throughout the industry, encouraging other brands to show proof of their sustainable measures and take accountability behind their own claims.

One.Code and Resonance have been beta testing Rebecca Minkoff’s Gigi Top over the past several months, with the label acting as an exclusive partner to the company. It now looks to roll out the technology to an additional 25 brands over the coming months, with the likes of Pyer Moss, Jcrt and The Kit already confirmed.