Recently acquired footwear retailer André prepares for "a future expansion phase"

Paris, France – Footwear retailer André, acquired in January, is preparing for a "future expansion phase", according to a court ruling seen by AFP. This decision comes despite a challenging consumer environment and the erosion of its workforce and store portfolio over the years.

According to the takeover bid, André was placed into receivership in April 2025. This was due to a "sluggish" economic climate and the "burden of rising rents". The company had found two potential buyers.

The potential buyers were the Breton fashion group Beaumanoir, owner of Sarenza, which had previously acquired Naf Naf, Jennyfer and La Halle; and Belgian businessman Karim Redjal, who already owned André.

At the end of January, the Paris Commercial Court (TAE) ruled in favour of Redjal. According to the decision obtained by AFP and reviewed on Thursday, he committed to taking on 43 employees, including 33 on permanent contracts. He also agreed to take over seven stores and two "corners".

The court found that Redjal had presented "a bold and ambitious industrial challenge" and praised his knowledge of the sector, as well as his commitment to "the brand he intends to modernise".

The judges detailed that Redjal "plans to refocus on the most profitable retail spaces in order to increase their performance and prepare for a future expansion phase".

The TAE acknowledged that the businessman also proposed "to finance the business with his own funds, which constitutes a further risk following the very significant investments already made by Redjal".

André originally belonged to Vivarte, a former flagship of French textiles. It was first acquired in 2018 by the online retailer Spartoo. Then, in 2020, while in receivership, it was bought by François Feijoo's company 1Monde9. Feijoo himself was a former CEO of the brand.

He had more than halved the number of stores, keeping only around 50 stores out of the then 180 points of sale, and 13 affiliates.

Then, the brand was taken over in 2023, following a second receivership.

A Belgian company, Optakare, led by businessman Karim Redjal, had invested in the brand, saving 119 employment contracts (out of 250) and 21 stores (out of 50).