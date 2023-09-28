Recover names new CEO amid expansion plans

Spanish materials science company Recover has announced the appointment of Anders Sjoblom to the role of chief executive officer as it continues expanding on its supply chain network.

From January 1, 2024, Sjoblom will take the helm of the company where he has been tasked with driving Recover into its next stage of growth. He will join the firm from the H&M Group, where he currently serves as global managing director of H&M lifestyle brands.

Sjoblom’s appointment is linked to a slew of shifts at Recover, with Alfredo Ferre, fourth-generation family steward of the company, also set to transition to the newly created role of chief product and innovation officer, in which he will focus on innovation and technical leadership.

It further follows the appointment of Matthew Neville as the company’s first global chief commercial officer, building on plans to establish a customer-centric sales team.

In a release, Recover’s chairman and former CEO, Olof Persson, said: “These leadership changes enable Recover to focus on ensuring operational and financial excellence while continuing to innovate and lead disruptive change for the apparel and textile industries.

“Anders has an outstanding track record of having successfully scaled global businesses while driving growth and brand awareness, while Alfredo will return to his roots as he focuses on strategic product vision and innovation.”

The group is currently scaling its production of sustainable recycled cotton fibre, having opened a facility in Bangladesh in 2022 that added to its existing network in Spain and Pakistan, as well as a planned facility in Vietnam.