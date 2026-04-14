Recover partners with China's Prosperity Textile to produce sustainable denim at scale

Madrid – A decisive step forward has been made in popularising circularity and the use of more sustainable fibres, following a strategic agreement between Spain's Recover and China's Prosperity Textile. Under this pact, the companies have agreed to jointly participate in the development, manufacturing and industrial-scale commercialisation of denim fabric fibres made from recycled cotton fibres.

To this end, as Recover announced in a statement, the Spanish company will contribute its accumulated experience as a leading industry player in recycling and the global production of high-quality, low-impact recycled cotton and cotton blend fibres, all produced on a large scale. The Chinese company, founded in 2002 in the city of Shaoguan, Guangdong province, will contribute its own expertise as a specialist with over 20 years of experience in denim fabric manufacturing. This production is not only carried out independently but also forms the basis of comprehensive solutions offered to brands and retailers worldwide. It currently has its main production centres in China and Vietnam, with an annual production capacity of around 100 million yards, approximately 91.44 million linear metres.

Illustrative image of the partnership between Recover and Prosperity Textile. Credits: Recover.

“Our collaboration with Prosperity Textile represents an important step in making it easier for brands to integrate circular materials beyond specialised collections into their main high-quality denim lines,” emphasised Anders Sjöblom, CEO of Recover. “Working closely with an industrial partner that has the technical expertise, innovative mindset and scale of Prosperity Textile will allow us to jointly develop denim fabrics that meet the real performance and quality expectations of global brands, while reducing reliance on virgin cotton.”

“By combining Recover's expertise in recycled cotton with our industrial manufacturing capabilities, we can offer competitive, large-scale denim fabrics that meet the performance, lead time and quality expectations of global brands,” added Stafford Lau, chief executive officer of Prosperity Textile. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making high-quality, sustainable denim a viable solution for mainstream collections produced on an industrial scale.”

First samples from Kingpins Amsterdam

Describing their partnership as a “flexible collaboration” between Recover and Prosperity Textile, the alliance will allow both companies to develop scalable and sustainable denim fabric solutions. These can evolve over time depending on the needs, production volumes and final applications required by their clients. This will open the door to ad hoc solutions for companies, potentially extending to the finished garments already offered by both Prosperity Textile and Recover.

Illustrative image of the partnership between Recover and Prosperity Textile. Credits: Recover.

However, before taking the partnership to that scale, Recover's technologies for producing high-quality and consistent recycled cotton fibres will be combined with Prosperity Textile's manufacturing capabilities and denim expertise. This will initially be used to create a series of denim fabrics, which will be manufactured in Vietnam and marketed under the “Recover Fabrics” brand. This trademark was launched last November 2025 by the Spanish company as part of its business model diversification into marketing fabric and finished garments. It will also be used as an umbrella for marketing these denim fabrics developed with Prosperity Textile. The first samples of these textiles will be presented during the upcoming edition of Kingpins Amsterdam, which starts on April 15 in the Dutch capital.

“Designed as a scalable platform for the industrial production of denim fabrics, this collaboration guarantees quality, performance and long-term supply,” both textile companies stated. Regarding the commercialisation of these materials, “the first fabric developments will be presented to selected partner brands as part of both companies' shared commitment to accelerating circularity in the denim sector.” Furthermore, as a more visual and open preview, “to demonstrate the potential applications of the fabric collection, selected garments will be presented at Kingpins Amsterdam, serving as examples of how the fabrics can be applied in different denim products.”