Recover partners with H&M as a 'large-scale' supplier of recycled cotton

Madrid – Spanish company Recover has taken a giant leap in scaling its operations and business model. The company has just announced a multi-year agreement with the Swedish fashion multinational H&M. It will supply the company with large-scale quantities of its recycled cotton fibres, which are marketed under the brand name 'RCotton'.

The management of the Spanish company, which specialises in textile-to-textile recycling, announced that Recover has formalised a multi-year partnership with H&M. This will allow the integration of its 'RCotton' recycled cotton fibres into the Swedish fashion multinational's collections. The company has been collaborating with H&M on product development since early 2024. This initial partnership has paved the way for the formalisation of this agreement. It will now enable the commercial and large-scale introduction of Recover's mechanically recycled cotton into H&M's collections.

Announcement of the Recover and H&M partnership. Credits: Recover.

“We are proud to start this partnership with H&M Group,” said Anders Sjöblom, chief executive officer of Recover, in a statement released by the Spanish recycling company. “Reliable access to recycled fibres on a large scale, with full traceability and quality credentials, like those we provide at Recover, is vital for the industry's transformation. Our collaboration demonstrates how innovators and leading global brands can work together to make circular fashion accessible to everyone.”

“At H&M Group, we want to grow our business decoupled from the use and extraction of resources, with products and materials circulating at their highest value,” said Ulf Krigsman, head of the materials and components department at H&M. “To increase the availability and accessibility of recycled and sustainably sourced materials, we invest in, test and scale innovative solutions and infrastructures,” he detailed. Within this operational framework, “Recover's experience and proven ability to supply recycled cotton on a commercial scale make them a valuable partner on our journey to use only recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030.”

Details about Recover operations

Established as an independent company in 2020, following the spin-off of the Recover brand from the Valencian textile company Hilaturas Ferre, Recover is currently undergoing a vibrant process of growth and international expansion.

The company has already received support from investors such as Story3 Capital and Goldman Sachs for this stage. Its main objective is to scale its textile recycling and reuse experience globally. This experience is built on the expertise accumulated over generations by the Ferre family, founders of Hilaturas Ferre and Recover, who have been pioneers in sustainable textile manufacturing since 1947.

Recycled fibres from Recover. Credits: Recover.

As a result of this expansion strategy, Recover currently has five recycling centres located in the main hubs of the textile production chains in Europe, Asia and America. The Spanish company already operates centres in Banyeres de Mariola (Spain)—the company's town of origin, now headquartered in Madrid—Karachi (Pakistan); Narayangaj (Bangladesh); Nhơn Trạch (Vietnam); and Apopa (El Salvador).

From these recycling plants, Recover produces its 'Recover One' fibres, a coloured blend of 100 percent recycled cotton and polyester fibres. It also produces 'RDenim', recycled cotton fibres obtained from post-industrial, pre- and post-consumer denim waste. 'RMix' combines recycled cotton fibres with up to 40 percent polyester and other fibres present in recycled textile waste. Finally, 'RCotton' is the circular raw material that Recover will supply to H&M under this partnership for use as sustainable fibres in its collections. This material is presented as 100 percent pure, unblended recycled cotton fibres. Its versatility allows it to be over-dyed and combined with all other types of fibres to create everything from garments to accessories or home textiles. The presence of 'RCotton' fibres varies from 10 to 50 percent, depending on the case.

“Recover combines more than 75 years of textile recycling experience with advanced processes that guarantee traceability and consistent quality on an industrial scale, operating five recycling centres located in the heart of the textile production chains in Europe, Asia and America,” Recover emphasised. They point out that these capabilities are far from anecdotal. “These capabilities are essential for a global fashion player like H&M Group, for whom transparency, fibre performance and reliable supply are crucial when integrating recycled materials” into its value chain.

In summary Recover and H&M have signed a multi-year agreement for the large-scale supply of Recover's 'RCotton' recycled cotton fibres.

This partnership will allow H&M to integrate Recover's recycled fibres into its collections, advancing its goal of using only recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030.

Recover, with 75 years of textile recycling experience, operates centres in Europe, Asia and America, offering guarantees of traceability and quality in its industrial-scale production of textile-to-textile recycled fibres.