Recover scales up and starts commercialising finished fabric and garments

Madrid – The Spanish company Recover, a global pioneer specialising in the production of recycled cotton fibres, is scaling up its operations. It is launching the production and commercialisation of low-environmental-impact finished fabrics and garments. These products are now available to any interested company. The aim is to help “democratise” the use of low-impact fibres within the fashion and textile industry, making them accessible to both large corporations and small emerging brands.

Combining its expertise in textile recycling and recycled cotton fibre production with that of leading Iberian manufacturers like Portugal's TMG and Spain's Textil Santanderina, Recover has announced the launch of 'Recover Fabrics', available from Tuesday, November 11, 2025. This is the name given to a new range of finished, low-impact textiles made from Recover's patented recycled cotton fibres. It is a “fabric library” ready for use in the value chains of textile and fashion companies. The company is also launching its new 'Recover Blanks' vertical today. This is Recover's 'white label' brand, under which the textile recycling company will offer a range of basic, unbranded finished garments to businesses and brands in the sector.

A garment made with fabric from the 'Recover Fabrics' collection by Recover. Credits: Recover.

Regarding these new business model innovations, Anders Sjöblom, CEO of Recover, stated in a press release from the Spanish textile recycling specialist: “Recover Fabrics is not just another product launch; it is about helping brands make sustainability the easiest choice without compromising on quality.” Sjöblom continued, “For example, we recently developed a high-end bespoke suit with drastically lower water and carbon consumption and a quality that will make it last for years. That is the kind of innovation this platform will offer on a large scale.” Regarding 'Recover Blanks', he added that its launch also aims “to further drive the adoption of recycled cotton fibres” by the industry, offering fashion companies and brands access to “a collection of unbranded, ready-to-use basics”.

'Complete library' of finished fabrics, alongside TMG and Textil Santanderina

Delving into the offering of these two new Recover business lines at launch, 'Recover Fabrics' comprises more than 50 fabrics. These will be marketed across a total of four product lines: 'The Elite Collection'; 'The Premier Collection'; 'The Core Collection'; and 'Essential Denim Collection'. These finished textile collections can be used to create everything from basic everyday garments to completely unique, delicate and exclusive designs. This demonstrates a versatility that reflects Recover's firm commitment to providing accessible and scalable textile solutions. The solutions are designed to meet the needs of both large chains and small independent brands.

Fabric from the 'Recover Fabrics' collection by Recover. Credits: Recover.

Regarding each of these four lines, 'The Elite Collection', developed in collaboration with the Portuguese manufacturing company TMG, includes premium fabrics. These are specially made for use in high-quality overshirts, jackets and outerwear. Meanwhile, 'The Premier Collection', developed with Spain's Textil Santanderina, presents a different range of “sophisticated flatweaves”, according to Recover. These are ideal for making chinos, jackets and overshirts in both casual and formal styles.

Completing the range, although without specifying the manufacturing partner, is 'The Core Collection'. Through this line, Recover is commercialising fabrics made from its RCotton recycled cotton fibres. It offers companies a basic range of more sustainable fabrics for making jumpers, fleece garments, T-shirts, sweatshirts or tracksuits. The four lines are rounded off with the 'Essential Denim Collection'. This provides companies in the sector with access to lower-impact denim fabric for making both jeans and jackets.

A garment made with fabric from the 'Recover Fabrics' collection by Recover. Credits: Recover.

“Each fabric combines Recover's recycled cotton fibres with cutting-edge textile innovations from world-renowned mills to achieve an unprecedented level of quality in recycled cotton fabrics,” stated Recover regarding its new 'Recover Fabrics' vertical. The product line, as previously mentioned, “features more than 50 fabrics distributed across four carefully selected collections, ranging from basic everyday garments to refined high-end textiles”.

Finished garments of 'Recover Blanks'

Completing this step forward, in addition to commercialising fabrics, Recover is entering the finished garment market with the launch of its new 'Recover Blanks' vertical. This new business unit allows the Spanish company to offer fashion brands access to a collection of basic, unbranded garments. These can be purchased and used as the foundation for a more sustainable and lower-impact fashion offering.

“To further drive the adoption of recycled cotton fibres, Recover has developed ‘Recover Blanks’, a basic collection of ready-to-use, unbranded garments including T-shirts, sweatshirts, jumpers and track pants, designed for customers seeking pre-designed sustainable basics,” explained the company, which now specialises in recycled fibres, fabrics and garments. “By moving beyond the supply of raw fibre and into finished fabrics,” and also commercialising finished garments, Recover “takes a giant step in its mission to close the loop in fashion,” the Spanish company stated. With these two new verticals, Recover “offers a traceable, scalable, and low-impact solution that combines fibre innovation with textile excellence, addressing key challenges such as supply chain complexity, certification difficulties, and inconsistent quality standards across the industry”.

A garment from the 'Recover Blanks' finished garment collection by Recover. Credits: Recover.

“This launch summarises Recover's vision: to combine rational commercial value with premium recycled materials, inspiring fashion brands to create quickly, creatively, and sustainably,” summarised the Spanish textile recycling specialist. This commitment is being scaled up through these two new business arms. They are specifically designed to “democratise” the use of sustainable fibres by allowing “brands of all sizes, from large retail chains to emerging brands, to have easy access to high-quality, low-environmental-impact fabrics”.

In summary Recover, a pioneering Spanish company in recycled cotton fibres, is scaling up its operations by launching 'Recover Fabrics' (finished fabrics) and 'Recover Blanks' (unbranded basic garments).

The company's objective through this diversification is to “democratise” the use of low-environmental-impact fibres within the industry, making them accessible to all fashion companies, from large corporations to emerging brands.

The offering includes a "library" of more than 50 fabrics structured into four collections, developed with partners such as TMG and Textil Santanderina, and a line of ready-to-use basic garments.