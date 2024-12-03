Recover to open new factory in Vietnam to further global recycling capabilities

Global producer of recycled cotton fiber Recover is set to open a new manufacturing facility in Vietnam as part of its expansion strategy.

Set to be fully operational by early 2025, the new facility sees Recover bring its large-scale recycling technology to Vietnam and leverage the production of more sustainable materials within the local textile production market.

Located in the Dong Nai province, Recover selected its new facility strategically, as Vietnam is the third-largest textile exporter worldwide. Recover selected this region in particular as once opened, the factory will be conveniently positioned near both textile waste sorting and manufacturing operations, lowering expenses and minimizing the environmental impact linked to transportation.

Recover recycle cotton fibers Credits: Recover

The new factory, measuring close to 14,000 square meters, will feature Recover’s exceptionally efficient recycling technology. Initially operating two recycling lines together, these will provide an annual manufacturing capacity of 10,000 metric tons. The facility will also feature a dedicated Recover laboratory to ensure the production capabilities across all facilities while facilitating a continuous progression in products and practices.

“Our expansion into Vietnam is a crucial step in our strategic business plan,” said Anders Sjöblom, CEO at Recover, in a statement. “Circularity is currently an underutilized tool for the Vietnamese textiles industry, and by bringing our advanced technology to a key textile hub, we are not only enhancing how we serve our customers by expanding our global manufacturing footprint but also creating a positive shift towards circularity in Vietnam.”

One of the main products produced by the new facility will be RMix, Recover’s recycling process for cotton and polyester blends. A pioneering process, this solution removes the need to separate these fibers prior to recycling, streamlining the recycling process of polycotton while providing a notable environmental benefit by maximizing energy efficiency.

Based out of Spain, Recover took a major leap in 2022 by establishing its second manufacturing facility in Bangladesh. The launch of its latest site in Vietnam marks another milestone in the company’s ongoing growth strategy, focused on tapping into new global markets to cater to the increasing demand for recycled materials from brands and retailers around the world.