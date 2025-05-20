Redundancies within Nike’s technology department

Sportswear brand Nike has cut jobs within its technology department, a spokesperson confirmed to media platform FashionNetwork. Nike’s management team was also recently shaken up.

Sources told the media platform that the redundancies mainly affect staff within the ‘strategic enterprise and corporate functions departments’. These departments reportedly oversee important processes. The exact number of jobs lost is unknown.

Nike announced a new plan at the end of 2024. The company wants to reposition itself as a premium brand within the sports world and is carrying out a restructuring to achieve this. The mainstays of this strategy are a sharper focus on specific sports, franchise management, creative marketing, improving the marketplace and strengthening the wholesale channel.