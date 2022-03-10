Reebok continues global expansion with Canadian SportChek deal

Following its acquisition completion of Reebok, Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has continued its path of expansion for the label, striking a deal with multi-channel retailer SportChek to grow the sportswear brand through Canada.

The long-term agreement will see Reebok apparel and footwear carried throughout 300 SportChek stores, e-commerce platforms and Sports Experts banners.

Like similar strategic partnerships struck by ABG, products will be sourced from the Reebok Design Group (RDG), a newly established design hub for the brand’s core product categories.

Speaking on the Canadian partnership, president and CMO at ABG, Nick Woodhouse, said in a release: “We are thrilled to expand Reebok’s footprint at SportChek.

“As a native Canadian I am personally acquainted with Canada’s vast retail landscape and there is no question that SportChek is the quintessential destination in the region for consumers seeking active and lifestyle brands. This partnership further cements Reebok’s presence in this very important and active market.”

SportChek’s Reebok non-exclusive assortment is expected to drop in autumn 2022.

Reebok will continue to be sold in various retail locations throughout Canada.

The deal follows a string of partnerships by ABG since it announced its acquisition of the sportswear brand from Adidas late last year. Each deal has ensured Reebok’s place in important sports retailers throughout the US, India, Africa and the UK.