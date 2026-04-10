Reebok returns to hockey through partnership with Wholesale Sports

US athletic brand Reebok has announced its re-entry into the hockey equipment category via a new long-term licensing agreement with Wholesale Sports Inc. The move marks the brand's return to a segment where it previously held significant market share and represents a strategic expansion of its performance sports portfolio.

The partnership will debut with a comprehensive line of Reebok hockey hardgoods scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2026. The initial collection is set to include performance-driven sticks, helmets, and skates for both ice and inline hockey, leveraging the technical manufacturing capabilities of Wholesale Sports.

Executive vice president of Reebok at Authentic Brands Group, Steve Robaire, stated that the move is part of a broader strategy to reclaim authority in heritage categories. Authentic, the US-based brand management company, acquired Reebok in 2022 and has since focused on reviving the brand’s performance credentials.

Strategic expansion into performance hardgoods

“This is about returning Reebok to a space where it has real authority,” said Robaire. He noted that the strategy focuses on identifying segments where the brand was historically a leader and reinvesting with specific partners. Robaire added that the return aims to reflect what the brand does best while “shaking up the category.”

US-based Wholesale Sports will oversee the development, sales, and distribution of the upcoming line. The company currently maintains a strong position in the production of ice and roller hockey equipment, which the partners claim will ensure technical precision in the new product range.

President of the company, Chris Malki, commented that the brand carries “real credibility” with players who remember its presence on the ice. Malki noted that the company saw an opportunity to build on that foundation to meet the performance expectations of the modern game.

The re-entry into hockey follows Reebok's recent efforts to strengthen its standing in other core sports, including basketball and global football.