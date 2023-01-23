Refined Brands adds Kettlewell Colours to portfolio

Ethical fashion group Refined Brands has acquired Kettlewell Colours, as it continues to build a digitally native portfolio of ethically sourced, natural and sustainable British brands.

Kettlewell Colours, founded by Melissa Nicholson and her husband John in 2004, is headquartered in Somerset and was created to enable women to shop “their best colours all year round”. It sells wardrobe essentials in more than 300 colours and works predominantly with small, family-run factories in Portugal, Turkey and the UK that share their environmental values.

In the last twelve months, Kettlewell Colours reported revenue of 8.9 million pounds and will join sustainable Cornish lifestyle brand Celtic & Co., ethical childrenswear brand Frugi, and the upcycled cashmere accessories brand Turtle Doves in the Refined Brands portfolio.

Melissa Nicholson, founder of Kettlewell Colours, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be joining a fantastic group of entrepreneurial British brands with sustainability at their heart. I am really looking forward to partnering with the Refined Brands team to accelerate the growth of Kettlewell Colours in the UK and internationally, introducing more people to the powerful benefits of wearing your best colours.”

Refined Brands acquires Kettlewell Colours

James Williams, group managing director at Refined Brands, said: “We have long been admirers of Kettlewell’s philosophy, renowned for products that offer longevity with a focus on maximising your full wardrobe and a cost per wear ethos at the heart. Working alongside the team, we are looking forward to extending natural, organic and recycled fibres through the range over the coming seasons.”

Ben Barnett, chairman of Refined Brands, added: “Refined Brands seeks to create a differentiated family of sustainable fashion brands, alongside founders and teams that share our passion and vision.

“Melissa, John and the Kettlewell Colours team have built a phenomenally engaged community built around a deep understanding of colour. I am delighted to welcome Melissa, her team, and the Kettlewell Colours community to the group.”

This is the latest acquisition from Refined Brands, earlier this month it added sustainable British retailer Turtle Doves for an undisclosed sum.

Refined Brands was founded in February 2021 by Refined Capital Partners, the investment company for a group of committed retailers including Ben Barnett, former chief executive of TFG London (owner of Phase Eight, Whistles and Hobbs brands) and retail veterans Michael Rahamim and Lee Harlow. The group is funded by the team, in partnership with HSBC, Kvika Bank and Souter Investments, the family investment office of Stagecoach co-founder Sir Brian Souter.