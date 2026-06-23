Reflaunt rolls out Folio for personal stylists

Resale technology company Reflaunt has launched Folio, opening the platform to personal stylists and private client advisors to manage second-hand sales for their clients through a single app.

"For the first time, a stylist has the infrastructure to advise and edit a client's wardrobe across its full lifecycle, not just focus on what's new each season," Sarah Rutson, creative merchant and Reflaunt advisor, said in the press release.

The London-based company already operates resale programmes for brands including Balenciaga, Harvey Nichols and Level Shoes. With Folio, it is targeting stylists directly, as high-net-worth clients increasingly expect them to handle resale alongside new purchases. The company has not disclosed revenue figures, though it said earlier this year that it had reached profitability.

How it works

Stylists or clients flag items for resale through the app, after which Reflaunt handles collection, authentication and listing within days across platforms including Vestiaire Collective, Poshmark, eBay and The RealReal. Proceeds go to the client or are reinvested in new purchases, while stylists earn a commission on each sale and can track activity in real time.

"Resale platforms were built for consumers, not for the professional managing ten clients across several markets, tracking 300 live listings, and channeling proceeds back into a client relationship," said founder and CEO Stéphanie Crespin. "We built Folio to answer that."

Rollout

Folio ran as an invite-only pilot from January 2026 and is now open to its first broader cohort of fashion professionals via referral or through the dedicated Folio website.

Reflaunt portrait founder and CEO Stéphanie Crespin Credits: Reflaunt