Refrigiwear acquires FlexiTog

Refrigiwear, the largest supplier of insulated work apparel for the cold-chain industry in the US, has acquired FlexiTog, the UK and Europe's leading supplier of Thermal Protective Clothing.

The acquisition will allow Refrigiwear to grow its presence in Europe and add FlexiTog to its portfolio, which includes Avaska, best known for its modern style freezer gear, and Samco, recognised for its value-oriented selection of cooler-and freezerwear basics.

FlexiTog, which offers high-quality, warm and comfortable apparel for cold-chain employees, will continue to operate its own brand in the UK and Europe.

Ryan Silberman, chief executive of RefrigiWear, said in a statement: "With so many of our top North American customers establishing a growing presence in Europe, it only made sense that we continue our partnerships with them as they grow. By acquiring FlexiTog, we expanded our capabilities to serve these and other European companies in a growing market.

"The fact that FlexiTog already offers a catalogue of high-quality products means they aligned perfectly with our domestic RefrigiWear brands and overall purpose: keeping workers comfortable and productive in tough conditions."

Rolf Lyon, managing director of FlexiTog, added: "Our goal is to become the trusted and go-to supplier for Thermal Protective Clothing globally. By joining forces with RefrigiWear, an established company sharing our great values and passions, we will continue to expand our quality service and products that hard workers in the cold chain have come to expect and rightly deserve."