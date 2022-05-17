REI Co-op adds two new appointments to senior leadership team

Outdoor specialist REI Co-op has announced two new additions to its senior leadership team, including the company’s first senior vice president, chief supply chain officer.

The newly created role will be taken on by Slyvia Wilks, who will be joining the company from TireHub and brings over 25 years of experience in the retail and consumer products industries.

Joining from May 23, Wilks will be tasked with overseeing the company’s strategic leadership, partnering with leaders across the retailer to develop a strong supply chain network to support the group’s growth.

In a release, Wilks said: “As an REI member since 2006, my passion for preserving nature, delivering value to organisations and building effective teams led me to the co-op.

“REI is known for an amazing culture and I’m excited to join REI leading supply chain operations, demand planning and vendor services teams to further the mission to connect more people to nature.”

Additionally, the company will also be welcoming Minnie Alexander as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary from May 31.

Alexander will oversee the management, development and operations of REI’s legal division, leading and implementing strategies into the company framework.

She succeeds Wilma Wallace, who was promoted to senior vice president, chief diversity and social impact officer and chief legal officer in autumn 2021.