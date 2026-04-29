Reimaging brand ownership: How Authentic Brands powers hertiage through digital experience

In the session 'Beyond Retail: The Operating System for Modern Brands' during the World Retail Congress 2026 on Berlin, Henry Stupp, president of EMEA and India at Authentic Brands Group, detailed a strategic blueprint for transforming heritage labels into modern, scalable platforms. Addressing a room of global retail leaders, Stupp argued that the future of the industry lies not in traditional shopkeeping, but in the sophisticated management of intellectual property powered by a ‘platform of possibilities’.

Unlocking value through cultural content

At the core of the Authentic model is the conviction that content drives commerce. Stupp highlighted how the group leverages its vast archives—some dating back over two centuries—to create cultural moments that resonate with contemporary consumers. This approach was exemplified by the 2022 Elvis biopic and the subsequent documentary Ed Sullivan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Classics, which introduced the Elvis Presley estate to a younger demographic.

"Content for anyone who is producing today is becoming increasingly more difficult to develop," Stupp noted. "When you acquire brands such as ours that go back decades... those archives create so much heritage and value. We are able to unlock it and bring it into a modern time."

This strategy extends beyond mere marketing. ABG operates its own studio division, co-producing films and television shows that serve as long-form advertisements for its lifestyle and sports portfolios. Stupp revealed that the upcoming Amazon series The Greatest, focusing on Muhammad Ali, will serve as a primary engine for brand heat, directly influencing product development and retail partnerships for the Ali estate and the 2024 acquired Champion brand.

Rebuilding broken infrastructure

A significant portion of the discussion focused on the ‘rebirth’ of brands that have suffered from underinvestment or fragmented management. Stupp was candid regarding the challenges of Ted Baker, a brand ABG acquired following a period of financial instability. The group made the strategic decision to strip the brand back to its British roots, which included the difficult move of closing underperforming physical locations to focus on a digital-first, wholesale-led model.

"The infrastructure was sadly very broken," Stupp explained. "We had to make some hard decisions; the stores were a mixed bag. A third were performing, a third weren't doing much, and a third were hemorrhaging." By focusing on a ‘product-led strategy’ and developing nearly 4,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) annually for menswear alone, the brand is projected to reach £800 million in sales this year despite the reduced physical footprint.

The success of Juicy Couture further validates this turnaround playbook. Once a $20 million business in Europe, the brand is expected to generate approximately $400 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) by the end of 2026. Stupp attributed this growth to paying homage to the brand's roots while modernising the distribution and marketing for the current European landscape.

Localisation and European market dynamics

For the European executive audience, Stupp emphasised that a ‘one size fits all’ approach is no longer viable. ABG utilises a database of 250 million consumer files to cross-index and identify core audiences, allowing for regional variations in product fit and marketing tone.

"We’ve learned that cut and paste doesn’t cut it anymore. Through our partners, we are able to position differently for each market and develop different levels of product. The fit in Europe is much different than the fit in America."

Strategic partnerships: shared belief over shelf space

As retail becomes more competitive, Stupp called for a shift in the relationship between brand owners and retailers. He stressed that reintroducing or scaling a brand requires ‘patience and a shared belief’.

‘We want the retailers to share the beliefs with us, to give us a real honest shot,’ Stupp concluded. ‘It does take multiple seasons to get the sizing, fit, and pricing architecture right.’