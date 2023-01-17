Reiss Christmas sales up 20 percent, expects record FY profit

Upmarket British brand Reiss has reported a 20.3 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the Christmas trading period.

In the nine weeks to January 7, store sales rose 18.5 percent while online sales increased 22.3 percent.

For the six months to January 7, sales increased 16.1 percent, with store sales up 14.3 percent and online sales up 18.3 percent.

“Reiss has continued to perform strongly over the Christmas period, reflecting the underlying levels of growth experienced throughout 2022,” said CEO Christos Angelides in a statement.

“Sales were strong across all product categories, in all territories and across all channels,” he said.

Based on its performance, Reiss said it expects another record year of sales and profit for the 12 months to January 28.

It comes after high street giant Next upped its stake in Reiss to 51 percent in the summer after buying a 25 percent stake in March 2021.

As part of the deal, the Reiss websites and online operations were transitioned to Next through its Next's Total Platform, which provides warehousing and distribution services for Reiss's retail, franchise, wholesale, and concession businesses.