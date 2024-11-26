Reju and NFT: The Circular Partnership the Industry Needed

Reju, a leading textile regeneration company, has partnered with Nouvelles Fibres Textiles (NFT), a French pioneer in end-of-life textile recovery. This collaboration aims to establish a complete circular ecosystem for textile waste in France, reflecting a shared vision to revolutionize the textile sector’s approach to waste and sustainability.

A vision of circularity

With the EU Waste Framework Directive (WFD) mandating the collection of textile waste from 2025, the textile industry faces an urgent challenge: how to sustainably process the vast amounts of post-consumer and post-industrial waste. Reju and NFT have taken the lead in addressing this challenge, combining cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models to ensure that textile waste is transformed into valuable resources instead of ending up in landfills or being incinerated.

At the heart of the partnership is Reju Polyester™, a regenerated polyester with a carbon footprint 50 percent lower than virgin polyester. Leveraging Reju’s regeneration technology and NFT’s sorting and recycling expertise, the partnership showcases the infinite regeneration potential of polyester, setting a new standard in circular textile innovation, Yahoo Finance reports.

The technology behind the transformation

Reju’s proprietary technology enables the regeneration of polyester at scale. By using secondary raw materials supplied by NFT, Reju ensures that recycled textiles maintain full traceability – a key factor for ethical and sustainable sourcing. The first batches of Reju Polyester™ are expected to hit the market in 2025, offering brands a sustainable alternative without compromising quality or performance.

The revolution of automated NFT sorting

NFT brings six years of research and development to the collaboration. Its semi-industrial recycling facility combines cutting-edge technologies such as Pellenc ST’s automated sorting and Andritz’s shredding lines, explains PR NewsWire. These systems efficiently process heterogeneous textile waste, transforming it into high-quality secondary raw materials suitable for various industries, from nonwovens to composite materials.

A broader impact: local and global benefits

The partnership goes beyond technology. It embodies the principles of “permindustry,” a term coined by NFT to describe a more local, collaborative, and less carbon-intensive industrial model. By integrating automated sorting and large-scale recycling, Reju and NFT aim to first reduce the carbon footprint, replacing virgin polyester with recycled alternatives. And to support local jobs: NFT’s second site, planned for 2026, will create 30 direct jobs and process 20,000 to 30,000 tons of post-consumer textiles per year, Yahoo Finance reports. The goal is also aimed at consumers, by meeting their need to restore trust, guarantee traceability, and ensure a sustainable supply chain.

What does this mean for stakeholders?

For Brands: Access to high-quality, sustainable materials, like Reju Polyester™, enables brands to meet regulatory requirements and meet consumer demand for greener products.

For consumers

A more transparent recycling process reassures consumers that their textile donations are contributing to meaningful reuse.

For investors

Strict EU environmental regulations and growing consumer demand for sustainable fashion indicate a promising market for circular innovations. Reju and NFT’s initiative offers a tangible path to capitalize on this trend.

The way forward

As the textile industry confronts its environmental impact, the Reju-NFT partnership illustrates how innovation and collaboration can drive transformative change. By creating a closed ecosystem for textiles, they are not only addressing waste, but also redefining the industry’s relationship with resources, paving the way for a future where sustainability is the norm.

This partnership serves as a model for global efforts to implement circular solutions at scale. As collection and recycling infrastructure expands, Reju and NFT are paving the way for a greener, more resilient textile economy.

Summary Reju and NFT partner to create a circular textile ecosystem in France, addressing the EU's textile waste mandate.

The collaboration utilizes Reju's polyester regeneration technology and NFT's automated sorting to produce sustainable, high-quality recycled materials.

This initiative offers benefits to brands, consumers, and investors by promoting sustainable practices, transparency, and economic opportunities.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English.