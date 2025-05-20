Reju announces first industrial size textile-to-textile recycling centre in the Netherlands

After openings its pilot plant “Regeneration Hub Zero” in Frankfurt, Germany in October of last year, textile-to-textile regeneration company Reju has announced its first industrial size textile-to-textile recycling centre in the Netherlands.

Called “Regeneration Hub One,” Reju has selected Chemelot Industrial Park in Sittard, Netherlands, which is also an innovation hub. About 28 kilometres north of Maastricht, Sittard is located close to the Belgium border in the west and close to the German border in the east. “This strategic location will enable Reju to leverage existing infrastructure and industrial synergies to scale its operations efficiently,” states the company in a press release.

In addition, opening the first industrial size textile-to-textile recycling centre will accelerate Reju's path in building a circular infrastructure for textile waste regeneration at scale.

“This is a major milestone for Reju. With this announcement of a site for Regeneration Hub One, we are reinforcing our commitment to transforming the textile industry through innovation and collaboration,” commented Reju CEO Patrik Frisk.

New industrial size T2T recycling centre is a “major milestone” for Reju

“Chemelot is the ideal environment for scaling our technology and integrating into a broader network of industrial power houses which are also focused on circularity. This is where we want to prove that textile-to-textile circularity at scale is achievable,” added Frisk.

The new Hub aims to regenerate the equivalent of 300 million articles annually that would otherwise end up as textile waste, resulting in a production capacity of 50,000 tonnes of recycled bis-hydroxyethyl terephthalate (rBHET) per year. This will then be repolymerized into Reju PET and transformed into Reju Polyester, which has 50 percent lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester.

The Reju Polyester would then be reintroduced into the downstream supply chain, where it will be converted into yarns and fabrics ready for consumer use.

“With Reju’s decision to locate its innovative recycling plant at Chemelot, the Netherlands is achieving a first: the country’s first large-scale recycling facility where discarded textiles are turned into raw material for new and even better textiles. This is the kind of new industry we are aiming for – sustainable, circular and future-orientated. It contributes to green growth and strengthens our position in circular chemistry. Despite the challenges in the sector, the Netherlands remains attractive for green industrial investments. With this new plant, we are actively building the industry of tomorrow, and I am proud that Reju has chosen the Netherlands,” commented Sophie Hermans, minister for climate policy and green growth.

The project is subject to the final investment decision by the board of Technip Energies, Reju’s parent company.