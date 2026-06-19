Reju joins Recycling Europe’s textile branch

Reju has joined Recycling Europe as the organisation’s newest partner. The textile-to-textile recycling firm is now part of the Recycling Europe Textiles branch, underlining what it says is a commitment to advancing textile circularity and supporting recycled materials markets.

In a statement, Reju’s chief executive officer, Patrik Frisk, said: “Building partnerships like this one are important and we have the opportunity to establish a genuine circular ecosystem for textile recycling and invite collaboration across the entire value chain.”

Recycling Europe’s secretary general, Julia Ettinger, added that the “partnership shows how industry collaboration can scale textile circularity at the speed Europe now needs – unlocking both environmental and economic opportunity”.

With a focus on textile regeneration, Reju specialises in creating solutions for polyester textiles and post-consumer PET waste. It currently operates from a pilot Regeneration Hub in Frankfurt, Germany, and has revealed plans to expand through future industrial sites in Chemelot, the Netherlands; New York, US; and Lacq, France.

By joining Recycling Europe Textiles, Reju will collaborate on a collective mission to scale mechanical and chemical recycling technologies for post-consumer textiles, transitioning them back to raw materials and reducing emissions.