Reliance Retail acquires AI fashion platform Furrl

India-based retail conglomerate Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired the technology assets and intellectual property of Furrl, an artificial intelligence (AI) styling, cataloguing, and fashion discovery platform. The acquisition includes the AI Styling Engine and commerce application of the startup.

The transaction forms part of the broader strategy of Reliance Retail to embed artificial intelligence across its consumer businesses and deliver personalised shopping experiences across its digital and omnichannel platforms. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

AI integration across retail operations

Founded in 2022 by Furrl founder Esha Tiwary, the platform set out to address fashion discovery challenges by converting product catalogues into personalised outfit recommendations based on individual consumer preferences. Over four years, the platform scaled its operations to cover more than 50,000 products from over 200 fashion and lifestyle brands, with a focus on direct-to-consumer (D2C) labels.

Following the acquisition, the technology will be integrated into the digital ecosystem of Reliance Retail to strengthen its AI-driven product discovery and recommendation capabilities. Tiwary and the development team will join RRVL to oversee the expansion of the technology across the consumer portfolio of the retail group.

Strategic focus on personalisation

“We built Furrl with one conviction: that fashion discovery is broken and AI can fundamentally change that,” said Tiwary in a press statement. “This acquisition enables our technology to reach millions of customers with Reliance Retail's scale, and is a powerful validation of what our team built.”

The transaction highlights an increasing focus among major retail groups to enhance customer engagement and personalisation through proprietary algorithmic styling tools. By acquiring established algorithmic systems alongside specialized technical leadership, RRVL aims to accelerate its digital commerce capabilities in a competitive e-commerce landscape.